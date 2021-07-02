Phakaaathi
Local soccer | Phakaaathi
Jonty Mark
Football Editor
1 minute read
2 Jul 2021
11:01 am

Chiefs, Sundowns target Mokoena prefers overseas move

Jonty Mark

“His primary ambition is to go overseas,” Mokoena's agent Glyn Binkin told Phakaaathi on Friday

Teboho Mokoena wants to play in Europe after the Tokyo Olympics. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Teboho Mokoena would rather move overseas than join Mamelodi Sundowns or Kaizer Chiefs, and will wait until after the Tokyo Olympic Games before deciding on his future.

ALSO READ: Have SuperSport made a U-Turn on Kaitano Tembo?

Phakaaathi has previously reported that both Chiefs and Sundowns are interested in signing Mokoena and his SuperSport United midfielder partner Sipho Mbule.

Both players have excelled in central midfield for Matsatsantsa and are two of the hottest. young properties in the local game, with the pair expected to feature for South Africa in the Tokyo Olympic games, which start later this month.

“His primary ambition is to go overseas,” Mokoena’s agent Glyn Binkin told Phakaaathi on Friday, however.

“There has been a lot of interest locally and we have spoken to SuperSport, there is nice interest (in SA), but at the end of the day his ambition is to play abroad. It is more and more difficult (for an SA player to move abroad). But I think SuperSport are the type of club who would prefer it if he can go abroad, even for mess money. The likelihood is that they would get more money locally, because he is an unknown quantity in Europe and would have to prove himself.”

Mokoena is part of David Notoane’s South African Under-23 side that are set to depart for Tokyo on July 8, with their first match at the Olympic men’s football tournament against Japan on July 22.

Phakaaathi understands that an 18-man squad was supposed to be submitted to South Africa’s Olympic Committee (SASCOC) by June 30, with overseas-based players like Lyle Foster and Luther Singh expect to be on the list, even though they were left off an initial squad list leaked last month.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SPORT

US sprint sensation Richardson reportedly tests positive for marijuana
52 mins ago
52 mins ago

WORLD SPORT

Tokyo Olympics: Games could be held 'behind closed doors'
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Club-less Mohomi remains hopeful of finding a Premiership side
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Mamelodi Sundowns tie six stars to long-term deals
2 hours ago
2 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SPORT

US sprint sensation Richardson reportedly tests positive for marijuana
52 mins ago
52 mins ago

WORLD SPORT

Tokyo Olympics: Games could be held 'behind closed doors'
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Club-less Mohomi remains hopeful of finding a Premiership side
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Mamelodi Sundowns tie six stars to long-term deals
2 hours ago
2 hours ago