Chiefs, Sundowns target Mokoena prefers overseas move

Teboho Mokoena would rather move overseas than join Mamelodi Sundowns or Kaizer Chiefs, and will wait until after the Tokyo Olympic Games before deciding on his future.

Phakaaathi has previously reported that both Chiefs and Sundowns are interested in signing Mokoena and his SuperSport United midfielder partner Sipho Mbule.

Both players have excelled in central midfield for Matsatsantsa and are two of the hottest. young properties in the local game, with the pair expected to feature for South Africa in the Tokyo Olympic games, which start later this month.

“His primary ambition is to go overseas,” Mokoena’s agent Glyn Binkin told Phakaaathi on Friday, however.

“There has been a lot of interest locally and we have spoken to SuperSport, there is nice interest (in SA), but at the end of the day his ambition is to play abroad. It is more and more difficult (for an SA player to move abroad). But I think SuperSport are the type of club who would prefer it if he can go abroad, even for mess money. The likelihood is that they would get more money locally, because he is an unknown quantity in Europe and would have to prove himself.”

Mokoena is part of David Notoane’s South African Under-23 side that are set to depart for Tokyo on July 8, with their first match at the Olympic men’s football tournament against Japan on July 22.

Phakaaathi understands that an 18-man squad was supposed to be submitted to South Africa’s Olympic Committee (SASCOC) by June 30, with overseas-based players like Lyle Foster and Luther Singh expect to be on the list, even though they were left off an initial squad list leaked last month.