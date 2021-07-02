Mamelodi Sundowns tie six stars to long-term deals

Mgosi squad

Mamelodi Sundowns have extended the contracts of six of their big name players and tied them down with long term deals.

Andile Jali, Rivaldo Coetzee, Themba Zwane, Lyle Lakay, Lebohang Maboe and Mosa Lebosa have all extended their stays at Chloorkop, Phakaaathi has been told.

Jali and Zwane were given a further three years to be at Masandawana, Maboe and Coetzee have extended for a further five years while Lebusa and Lakay were given four years each.

“The club had to tie them down after consultations with the technical team. They awaited the coaches to give their reports just to be sure the players were still needed before they could be tied down.

“The club doesn’t want to have too many players which leads to many of them to be excluded from the team and they just become a surplus. The squad will be trimmed significantly.

“We are now awaiting to see who will be released but there are quite a few of them who could be let go,” said a source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Mamelodi Sundowns will either have to deal with having an unhappy player in their team or face losing one of their most prized talents in Gaston Sirino, who continues to push for a move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly, who whose offer was turned down by Masandawana a couple of months ago.

In the latest bid to reunite with former Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane, Sirino told OnTime Sports that he blames the Chloorkop-based side for blocking his dream move to play for the Caf Champions League record holders, who have an opportunity to extend their record to 10 titles when they meet Kaizer Chiefs in the final in about two weeks.