Golden Arrows capture two Uthongathi youngsters

The GladAfrica Championship side seems to have fertile reaping ground for Abafana Bes’thende.

Golden Arrows have strengthen their squad ahead of the new season with two players signed from Uthongathi FC.

Last season, Arrows signed Pule Mmodi from the Cane Cutters and have signed Ntsikelelo Nxadi and Saziso Magawana.

Nxadi is a defender who was also on AmaZulu’s radar but Phakaaathi has learnt that Arrows beat their neighbours to them.

Swallows were said to have sniffed around at some point with Nxadi seen as a possible replacement for Kaizer Chiefs bound Njabulo Ngcobo.

“Nxadi had an excellent season and showed signs of maturity. He was the reason Uthongathi never felt the void felt by Ngcobo’s departure. Swallows were also asking about him but Arrows have moved swiftly and signed him alongside Magawana,” said a source.

Magawana is a 22-year-old midfielder with so much potential and Arrows couldn’t resist him, Phakaathi has heard.

“Their scout was following Uthongathi to watch Nxadi but Magawana also caught their eye and he was recommended to the technical team who approved his signing,” said the source.

Meanwhile, as earlier reported, Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela met with his former assistant at Golden Arrows Mandla Ncikazi, just after the latter has been confirmed by Orlando Pirates as one of their technical team members.

Phakaaathi broke the news that Pirates were looking to bring Komphela in as a head coach a few weeks ago. It has, however, emerged that the deal has hit some snags, with Komphela’s contract as Sundowns said to have some clauses which are proving a bit too much to work with.

But we can confirm that negotiations between the three parties – Pirates, Komphela and Sundowns – are still ongoing and a deal could be struck soon.

A source has also tipped us that he saw Komphela and Ncikazi involved in a deep conversation just a day after Ncikazi had been announced by Pirates.