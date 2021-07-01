Sirino blames Sundowns for blocking his ‘dream’ move to Al Ahly

Ntokozo Gumede

“I am struggling with Sundowns to achieve my dream of joining Al Ahly, and I hope that the two parties will reach an agreement,” said Sirino.

Mamelodi Sundowns will either have to deal with having an unhappy player in their team or face losing one of their most prized talents in Gaston Sirino, who continues to push for a move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly, who whose offer was turned down by Masandawana a couple of months ago.

In the latest bid to reunite with former Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane, Sirino told OnTime Sports that he blames the Chloorkop-based side for blocking his dream move to play for the Caf Champions League record holders, who have an opportunity to extend their record to 10 titles when they meet Kaizer Chiefs in the final in about two weeks.

In the wee hours of Thursday morning, the Downs attacker took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of himself wearing an Al Ahly shirt, captioning the post “My dream”. In the interview with broadcaster Ahmed Shobler, he said: “I am struggling with Sundowns to achieve my dream of joining Al Ahly, and I hope that the two parties will reach an agreement.”

“Playing for Al Ahly is a big dream and will wait and fight for it until the last day on the field … I feel that my physical fitness is at its peak and the age factor has no effect on my performance,” Sirino added.

The stumbling block, however, appears to be Sirino’s contract with Sundowns which ties him to the 11-time league champions until 2025 as he extended his contract over a year ago.

Al Ahly made an official offer to Sundowns in December last year, although the proposed transfer fee was not disclosed by either party, media reports have estimated that the Brazilians placed a staggering R40-million.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Mosimane has responded to rumours linking Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch to Egyptian giants Al Ahly, saying he would never approach the Buccaneers man without first speaking to Pirates s chairman Irvin Khoza.