Kaizer Chiefs legend ‘Yeye’ hangs up his boots

Jonty Mark

Kaizer Chiefs midfield legend Reneilwe Letsholonyane has announced his retirement from football.

Letsholonyane released a video on Thursday that confirmed he had decided to put an end to a career that saw him play a star role for Jomo Cosmos, Amakhosi and SuperSport United, as well as featuring for Bafana Bafana at the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa and the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, also on home soil.

The 39 year-old won every trophy the Premier Soccer League had to offer in his time, most of them coming at Chiefs, with whom he won two league titles in three seasons between 2012 and 2015 under Stuart Baxter.

‘Yeye’ joined Chiefs in 2008, making close to 200 appearances for the Glamour Boys before joining SuperSport in 2016, with whom he won the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

Letsholonyane moved to Highlands Park in the 2019/20 season and this season, he turned out for TS Galaxy, making ten league appearances as Galaxy had a fine first campaign in the top flight.

Phakaaathi understands that there was interest from DR Congo team TP Mazembe in bringing in Letsholonyane for next season, despite the talented central midfielder’s age.