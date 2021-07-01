Phakaaathi
Jonty Mark
Football Editor
1 Jul 2021
10:27 am

Kaizer Chiefs keep it in the family in naming new sporting director

Jonty Mark

'We look forward to a beautiful and fruitful journey with you as you embark on this new chapter in your life!' read a tweet from Chiefs.

Kaizer Motaung Jnr is the new sporting director at Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix.

Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday named a new sporting director – the chairman’s son, Kaizer Motaung Jnr.

ALSO READ: No third stint at Kaizer Chiefs for former striker

Motaung Jnr, a striker who had a successful playing career abroad and at Amakhosi, for whom he made over 100 appearances, was announced by Chiefs in a video on Twitter.

“Today we introduce to you our new Sporting Director, Mr. Kaizer Motaung JR . Congratulations @kaizerm_jr on your new appointment, we look forward to a beautiful and fruitful journey with you as you embark on this new chapter in your life! #Amakhosi4Life,” read the tweet from Chiefs’ official account.

In June 2020, Motaung Jnr launched his own foundation, the self-title Kaizer Motaung Jnr Foundation, whic describes itself as ‘A non profit organization seeking to use the power of education to fight hunger, poverty and social injustice in the youth of an African Child’

It is unclear exactly what Motaung Jnr’s new role at Chiefs will entail, but he continues a revamping at Chiefs in management positions, Molefi Ntseki was recently appointed head of technical and youth development, while Stuart Baxter returned as head coach, following the sacking of Gavin Hunt.

