Komphela spotted chatting to Ncikazi amid Pirates rumours

'They were having a deep conversation,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela met with his former assistant at Golden Arrows Mandla Ncikazi, just after the latter has been confirmed by Orlando Pirates as one of their technical team members.

Phakaaathi broke the news that Pirates were looking to bring Komphela in as a head coach a few weeks ago. It has, however, emerged that the deal has hit some snags, with Komphela’s contract as Sundowns said to have some clauses which are proving a bit too much to work with.

But we can confirm that negotiations between the three parties – Pirates, Komphela and Sundowns – are still ongoing and a deal could be struck soon. A source has also tipped us that he saw Komphela and Ncikazi involved in a deep conversation just a day after Ncikazi had been announced by Pirates.

“I met them at a filling station just outside Durban towards Pietermaritzburg. They were having a deep conversation and I know them to be engaging to people when they greet them but that day you could see that they were too engaged in their conversation and did not pay much attention to us when we greeted them,” said the source.

Sundowns are meanwhile said to be working on a plan to redeploy Komphela and give him a bigger role than being an assistant to their co-coaches, Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena.

The Sunday World reported on Sunday that Komphela could ascend to the position of technical director and head of development at the club if the management’s plans come to fruition.

It will be interesting to see if Komphela accepts the more stable job of technical director or wants to test himself again at a bog club and join Pirates.