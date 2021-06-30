Surprise frontrunners look to flummox Fluminense

Phumelela

Athletico Paranaense are a surprise package in second place in the Brazilian league, with four wins out of five and can go top with an away win in Rio de Janeiro tonight.

Wednesday 30 June

M1 Fortaleza vs Chapecoense: Fortaleza beat Chapecoense both home and away in 2019 which was the only previous occasions they were both in the top flight of Brazilian football.

M2 Bahia vs America Mineiro: Bahia have lost just once at home to America Mineiro, who are newly promoted but have had a poor start to the new Brazil Serie A season.

M3 Goias vs Vasco da Gama: Goias are third in Brazil’s Serie B having lost only once in seven games this season. Vasco have won three of their last five away games.

M4 Internacional vs Palmeiras: Internacional are unbeaten in their last four clashes with South American champions Palmeiras, with two draws and two draws. Palmeiras have only one win in 20 visits to Internacional’s fortress at Porto Alegre.

M5 Londrina vs Avai: Londrina have drawn three of their past five games. Avai have won twice on four past visits.

M6 Fluminense vs Athletico Paranaense: Fluminense won their last two matches against Athletico, who before that had beaten them five times in a row.

M7 Santos vs Sport Recife: A trip to Santos has never been easy in the past for Sport, with only one win in 13 past visits. That lone away victory came in 2017.

M8 Rio Grande Valley FC Toros vs El Paso Locomotive: Rio Grande top their conference table in the USC but have not won in their last three games. El Paso are on an eight match unbeaten run.

M9 Corinthians vs Sai Paulo: Local derby in Sao Paulo which in the past has seen 28 wins for Corinthians to 18 for their neighbours with 24 draws, including their last meeting in May.

M10 Juventude vs Gremio: Gremio had won four times against Juventude over the last year before the two sides met in the Gaucho State league where Juventude beat them 2-1. But Gremio still won the competition.

Suggested permutation:

R32.00 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 1,2 x 1 x 1,2 x 1 x 1,2