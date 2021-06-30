Pirates legend backs Komphela for Bucs head coach job

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

As rumours that Steve Komphela is on his way to Orlando Pirates escalate, former Bucs captain Benedict Vilakazi is in full support of the move and believes Komphela is the perfect candidate to take over at Pirates.

Komphela, who is currently the ‘senior’ coach at Mamelodi Sundowns, which some see as meaning a glorified assistant coach to Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi, is believed to have been approached by the Buccaneers to take over has head coach, replacing German born mentor Josef Zinnbauer ahead of the 2021/22 season.

However, it has also been reported that Komphela has a release clause to his contract at Downs, which is alleged to be around R28 million.

“uSteve is a very good, he has experience, he has been around and I believe he is one person who won’t just go to Pirates without analysing Pirates,” Vilakazi told Phakaaathi.

“He will know where the club is lacking, where are they strong, where he should maintain, and where he should start from scratch to fix. He is the type of a coach who believes that before doing anything, he has to analyse. He will look at what happened at the club in the past seasons.

“So, he will come with whatever he found out and bring answers to the problems,” added the man was affectionately known as the little Napoleon in his playing days.

“The only issue here (Komphela joining Pirates) will be money, that will be the only problem because of his contact clause at Sundiwns. But other than that, I don’t see anything stopping him from joining Pirates.”

Vilakazi, who, is no 38-years played for the Buccaneers from 1999 until 2007. He also had a stint overseas playing for Aalborg BK in Denmark, before returning home to play for Sundowns, Mpumalanga Black Aces and Black Leopards.