Pitso responds to Lorch to Ahly transfer talk

'If that has to happen, first I will humbly call the Chairman,' says the Al Ahly head coach.

Pitso Mosimane has responded to rumours linking Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch to Egyptian giants Al Ahly, saying he would never approach the Buccaneers man without first speaking to Pirates s chairman Irvin Khoza.

Mosimane, the head coach of Ahly, took to Twitter to give his two cents worth on a potential move for Lorch, who is said to have handed in a transfer request at Pirates.

There are rumours going around that Al Ahly wants T Lorch.If that has to happen ,firstly I will humbly call the Chairman (Man of Honour), and ask for his blessings.☠️ — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) June 29, 2021

“There are rumour going around that Al Ahly wants T Lorch, if that has to happen first I will humbly call the Chairman (Man of Honour) and ask for his blessings,” tweeted the former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach.

Phakaaathi reported in March that Lorch had handed in a transfer request at Pirates, with a club in Belgium said to be interested in his service. In June, however, it seemed that the player was growing frustrated as the club had yet to respond to his request to leave.

Lorch has also previously been linked with moves to both Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, though the 2019 Footballer of the Season didn’t have the best campaign in 2020/21, scoring just one league goal.