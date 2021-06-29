Germans go to Wembley to try to upset England at Euro 2020

Phumelela

German might have been far from impressive at Euro 2020 so far, but they are never a team to underestimate, as England know well from bitter past experience.

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Tuesday 29 June

S10 V1

M1 England v Germany: England’s home record against Germany is an unimpressive one with seven wins, one draw and six defeats. The only draw was their last meeting at Wembley in 2017 in a goalless friendly.

M2 Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1 in their last clash which was at the Euro 2012 finals in Kiev. They are unbeaten in four past clashes with the Swedes.

M3 Sud America vs Progreso: Sud America have collected just one point from their last five matches in the Uruguay league. Progreso have not won in their past nine outings.

M4 Difaa El Jadida vs Mouloudia Oujda: Difaa El Jadida have not won in their last four matches, losing three of them. Oudja have lost more games than they have won but are still in sixth place in the Morocco league.

M5 Wanderers vs Cerrito: Wanderers are looking to bounce back after losing 3-0 away at Nacional last week. Cerrito have won their last two matches. Mouloudia Oujda have lost their last two games losing some ground on the frontrunners.

M6 Maghreb Fes vs Rapide Oued Zem: Rapide Oued Zem are back in the top flight in Morocco this season but battling to get themselves out of the relegation places. Maghreb Fes are also in danger of the drop with poor form over the last three months.

M7 AD Confianca vs Coritiba Confianca have won only one of their past six outings. Coritiba have won three in arow and are in second place in the Brazilian second division.

M8 Clube Regatas Brasil vs Nautico: Nautico have a three point lead at the top of the second division in Brazil but lost the last clash between these two sides in November, towards the end of last season in Serie B.

M9 Remo vs Sampaio Correa: Both clubs last met in the third tier of Brazilian football four years ago but are now up in the second division. Remo have struggled at the start of the campaign but Sampaio Correa are in touching distance of the frontrunners.

M10 San Diego Loyal vs Oakland Roots: San Diego have won their last three games in the USC, the second tier of US football. Oakland have won just one of their opening four games of the new season.

