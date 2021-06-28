Ngcobo already posting hints about his Kaizer Chiefs move

Mgosi Squad

Swallows FC defender, Njabulo Ngcobo’s dream move to Kaizer Chiefs has been finalised and he is very excited about it. This was revealed to Phakaaathi by a close associate of the Mtwalume, KwaZulu-Natal born player.

While the move did appear a certainly once Swallows chairman David Mogashoa said he may well have to sell off some of his prize assets, Mamelodi Sundowns’ sudden interest in the lanky defender set the cat amongst the pigeons.

But Phakaaathi can now confirm that Ngcobo will be playing under Stuart Baxter next season.

“He has been posting hints on his WhatsApp status about it and it has become obvious that he is going there. I think they have a non-disclosure agreement that restricts him from speaking openly about the move until the club announces him,” said a source close to the player.

“But in one of the messages he spoke about how the black and gold will make him look and things like that.”

The 27-year-old defender had an excellent season with the Dube Birds, earning himself a DStv Premiership Defender of the Season nomination and a Bafana Bafana call-up in his maiden top flight run.

Swallows chairman Mogashoa did also admit last week that the Birds were talking to Chiefs, who are expected to heavily revamp their squad ahead of the new campaign.