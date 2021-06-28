Spain fancied to beat Croatia while France should march on

Phumelela

World champions France and runners-up Croatia both play tonight in the last 16 of Euro 2020 but it is Spain, after scoring five goals in their last game, who are emerging as real contenders.

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Monday 28 June

S10 V3

M1 Croatia v Spain: Croatia beat Spain in their last meeting in Nov 2018, two months after Spain had handed them 6-0 hiding – not longer after returning from the Russia World Cup with silver medals.

M2 France v Switzerland: France have lost only once in their previous eight meetings with their Swiss neighbours. That was a 2-1 win in a friendly in 1992 in Lausanne.

M3 IA Akranes vs Keflavik: IA won 4-0 the last time they hosted Keflavik but this season find themselves at the foot of the table in Iceland. Keflavik have won their last two league games.

M4 KR Reykjavik vs Stjaman: KR Reykjavik are unbeaten in their past five league outings. Stjaman have gone four league games without a loss but were beaten at home in cup action in midweek.

M5 Leiknir Reykjavik vs Vikingur Reykjavik: Leiknir Reykjavik have lost their last three league outings and slumped to just above the relegation zone in Iceland. Vikingur have no such problems as they are still unbeaten this season and in second place.

M6 Operario PR vs Vila Nova: These two sides meet again after a one season break. In 2019, Operario won 1-0 at home and drew 0-0 at Vila Nova.

M7 Atletico Goianiense vs RB Bragantino: Atletico have won half of the previous eight visits made by Bragantino, with two draws and two defeats. Bragantino are the shock early front runners in the Brazilian league this season.

M8 Uruguay vs Paraguay: Uruguay are unbeaten in their last eight games against Paraguay, wining half and drawing the other four.

M9 England v Germany: England’s home record against Germany is an unimpressive eve wins, one draw and six defeats. The only draw was their last meeting at Wembley in 2017 in a goalless friendly.

M10 Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1 in their last clash which was at the Euro 2012 finals in Kiev. They are unbeaten in four past clashes with the Swedes.

Suggested permutation:

R4.00 3 x 1 x 3 x 1 x 3 x 1 x 2,3 x 1 x 3 x 1