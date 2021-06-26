It’s official, Chiefs are now Champions League champions in waiting

Sibongiseni Gumbi

With Chiefs sitting back, and Wydad throwing everything at them, it was a difficult game to watch to the Amakhosi faithful as the Moroccans threatened to spoil the party at any time.

The game should have come with a health warning for those with heart problems and anxiety issues as Kaizer Chiefs held on for a draw against Wydad Athletic in the Caf Champions League semi-finals.

But it was to be Amakhosi’s day as they managed to hol on and get a draw which takes them to their first ever Champions League final. Theya re likely to meet Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly in the final.

Parker went wide with a header in the sixth minute as Amakhosi went on a break attack.

Akpeyi pulled a big save in the 20th minute as Wydad made more inroads into the Amakhosi box looking for an early goal.

Wydad came close to scoring in the 59th minute with their striker left unmarked inside the box. But his header went just over the bar and it didn’t look like Akpeyi would have go to it.

As the game progressed, Chiefs became a little more adventurous, sending numbers forward but this left them exposed at the back. Wydad made a good box entry in the 70th minute but took too many passes inside the box and ended up wasting a good chance.

In the end, the goalless draw was enought to see Amakhosi to their first ever Chammpions League final appearance.