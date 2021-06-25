Mabaso’s Orlando Pirates future still up in the air

Mgosi Squad

The defender wants to stay at Pirates, but will have to wait and see what happens.

With the transfer window opening up at the beginning of next month, a lot of players have come to a point where they don’t know where the future lies with their current employers. Such is the case with Orlando Pirates defender Abel Mabaso, who is determined to stay at the Buccaneers.

After three years at the Soweto giants, Mabaso has managed to get some game time, but hasn’t been a regular. This past season, Mabaso was close to making his mark as part of Josef Zinnbauer’s starting line-up at Pirates, making six league starts in April and May, but injuries derailed his progress.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Ajax Cape Town player only made 15 appearances in total for Pirates this past season. A source close to the player says Mabaso is not certain on whether he will be offloaded or not, but his wish is to stay at Pirates for a long time.

“Anything is possible during this time of the season, it doesn’t matter if you have one or two years left on your contract. If the club no longer requires your services you end up being on the transfer list or being loaned out. He knows that and I think having not played a lot of games at the club is the reason he thinks he might be one of the players to be transferred,” said the source.

“I really don’t know how his contract looks, the way he is going on, it looks like it it’s coming to an end. But what I like about him is that, even though he seems like he doesn’t know where he stands, he is still confident about his future.”

Pirates are yet to make any announcements regarding their squad. Before the start of the previous season, Pirates parted ways with over 10 players.