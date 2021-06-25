Kaizer Chiefs have to curb their enthusiasm – for now

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs only need a draw against Wydad to make the final of the Caf Champions League.

Playing Wydad Athletic is always difficult, but for Kaizer Chiefs’ young defender, Reeve Frosler, it is now even that bit more of a challenge. This is because Amakhosi are on the verge of achieving what no other Chiefs squad has achieved before, but they can’t get excited about it, yet.

Kaizer Chiefs are on the brink of making the Caf Champions League final for the first time in the club’s illustrious, trophy-laden history. But for the players it is all about trying to exclude excitement and focus on the job at hand.

Kaizer Chiefs host Wydad at FNB Stadium on Saturday at 6pm in the return leg, with a clear advantage having won the first encounter 1-0 away in Morocco.

“It’s difficult (to deal with the excitement around the game) but you have got to focus on the game and not worry about external factors, and don’t mind what people are saying outside. We just have to try and stay focussed and go all the way,” said the 23-year-old Frosler.

“It’s a very exciting experience for me – my first time playing in the group stage and now going beyond the group stages into the semi-inal. It’s a big achievement for me personally, and I’ve been granted the opportunity now to go even further with the game on Saturday.

“I’ll just keep my head down and keep working hard and you never know where we can end up on Saturday,” he added. All Kaizer Chiefs need now is to get a draw to book a place in the final.

“Going to Morocco was a challenge on its own,” said Frosler. “So we expect another challenging game here in South Africa. It’s going to be another fight for us, another tough challenge that lies ahead in our Caf journey. So we will just embrace it and do it to the best of our ability again.”