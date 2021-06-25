Shamrock Rovers come under threat at top of the Irish tale

Phumelela

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Friday 25 June

S10 V3

M1 Lillestrom vs Rosenborg: Lillestrom have won three of their last four Norwegian league games to offset a poor start to the season. Rosenborg have lost the last two fixtures.

M2 Athlone Town vs Bray Wanderers: Athlone have lost their last three games including two at home. Wanderers moved above them in the Irish second division standings after a 4-0 home win over UCD last week.

M3 Cabinteely vs University College Dublin: Cabinteely can move from fifth place to third in the Irish second division table if they win, knocking UCD down. But UCD have won the last four games between the two clubs, scoring 16 goals.

M4 Dundalk vs Derry City: Dundalk are unbeaten in their last 16 matches against Derry, with 10 wins in that period.

M5 Treaty United vs Galway United: Three successive wins has Treaty United up in second place in the Irish second division. But Galway, who have won two on the trot, are only three points behind.

M6 Shamrock Rovers vs Drogheda United: Rovers are in the lead at the top of the table in Ireland and have already beaten Drogheda 1-0 away when they last met in April.

M7 Kordrengir vs Grindavik: Grindavik are in second place in Iceland’s second division, one point ahead of third placed Kordrengir.

M8 Avai vs CRB: CRB have won their past two matches against Avai but are only 9-8 ahead in the overall win count. In 18 past clashes between these Brazilian sides there has only been a single draw.

M9 Guarani vs Coritiba: Coritiba have won twice on eight past visits to Guarani, their second coming on their last trip two years ago.

M10 Inter Miami vs Orlando City: Florida derby in Major League Soccer but Inter have lost their last three games without scoring. Orlando City are among the Eastern Conference frontrunners. Last year these sides met four times with two victories apiece.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 2,3 x 1 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 1