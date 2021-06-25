AmaZulu join race for in-demand Keagan Dolly

Mgosi Squad

'His name has been mentioned,' a source told the Mgosi Squad

AmaZulu FC are said to have also expressed an interest in former Bafana Bafana star, Keagan Dolly who is currently out of contract after his deal at French Ligue 1 club Montpellier ended.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs hero Bvuma set for new contract

Dolly’s future has been the subject of speculation since it became clear that Montpellier would not retain him. His former club, Mamelodi Sundowns have been mentioned among the clubs who would like to have him. Kaizer Chiefs, where he would reunite with his coach at Bafana, Stuart Baxter, are said to be the favourites for the Westbury-born winger.

There are also rumours that his former coach at Sundowns, Pitso Mosimane is also considering him for Al Alhy. But the Mgosi Squad has found out that there is another party salivating at the thought of having the left footed player in their books – AmaZulu.

Usuthu can now afford Dolly with backing of billionaire businessman, Sandile Zungu who is not scared to put his money where his mouth is. AmaZulu are set to make their Caf Champions League debut next season (provided Kaizer Chiefs don’t win this season’s competition) after finishing second in the DStv Premiership and want to assemble a strong squad of experienced campaigners.

“His name has been mentioned among those of possible transfers. The club is serious about its approach to the Champions League and doesn’t want to go there just to honour the qualification, but they want to compete,” a source told the Mgosi squad.

“They are busy with plans to assemble a strong squad and there are some surprise names on Benni’s (McCarthy, the coach os AmaZulu) list and Dolly is there too.”