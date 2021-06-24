Sasman says Kaizer Chiefs are ready for another battle against Wydad

Sibongiseni Gumbi

'The preparations have gone really well. We know what to expect from Wydad and we will go there with confidence,' said the Kaizer Chiefs defender.

When Kaizer Chiefs beat Wydad Casablanca 1-0 in the first leg of the Caf Champions League semi-finals in Morocco, it was just a battle won, not the war. This is at least according to defender Yagan Sasman who got a rare start in the game at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

The lanky left back did a stellar job to keep the Wydad attackers at bay, though he had to be substituted midway through the second half with a calf strain. He says Kaizer Chiefs enjoyed the experience and put themselves in a good place to win the overall war.

Amakhosi host Wydad for the second leg at FNB Stadium at 6pm on Saturday, and Sasman says they will again go for another good result.

“It was a lovely experience for us,” says the 24-year-old Cape Town born player. “We got an away goal, and now we have one foot in the final. We have one more game to go and a good result will be perfect for us again.

“It was a hard-fought battle… we won the game 1-0. I had not played in a while, but I gave a good 60 minutes. I was pulled off with a calf strain. It was nothing major though, I am ready for the next battle,” he explained.

Sasman said the spirits were high in the Amakhosi camp and everyone in the team was focused on pulling off what is potentially the club’s biggest achievement. Getting to the final for the first time in the club’s 50-year history is big, but going all the way and winning it would be momentous.

But for now, Kaizer Chiefs are focusing on the immediate task, which is sailing past Wydad.

“The preparations have gone really well. We know what to expect from Wydad and we will go there with confidence,” added Sasman.

“The mood is really good, and everyone is working hard preparing for the match,”

Wydad players have reportedly been promised big bonuses should they win the match and advance to the final.

But Kaizer Chiefs have the advantage. All they need is just a draw, and being at home that should not be too difficult to achieve. A win will just be adding a cherry on top of what is already a delicious cake for their supporters.