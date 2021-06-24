Tanzanian striker set to grace the DStv Premiership

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

'Whichever team he signs with, they will be hitting the jackpot,' said Kada's agent Siya Mareke

Tanzanian striker Ismail Aziz Kada is on the wanted list of two or three DStv Premiership sides for next season.

Kada, who has played for Azam FC and Tanzania Prisons in his home country is expected to land in the country in the next couple of weeks

According to his agent Siya Mareke of Yo-Boy Management, the 20-year old forward as a lethal goal-poacher, who is eager to make his name in the South African top flight, and sees it as a step towards taking his career to Europe.

The players manager says they will be weighing up their options on which team the Tanzanian striker will be signing for, with two teams in Johannesburg interested.

“Aziz will be landing in a week or two. He is very excited about coming to South Africa. You know a lot of African players know that our league is rated very highly in the continent and they want to make a name for themselves here (in SA),” said Mareke, who didn’t want to mention the name of the clubs keen on signing Kada.

“I am very excited for him because I know he is going to do very well here. He is a top talent and a very gifted goal-scorer. Whichever team he signs with, they will be hitting the jackpot.”

Mareke also added the plan is not to keep the youngster in the country for long.

“The goal is to get him to Europe as quickly as we can. We know that it won’t take time for him to adapt to the PSL. There were some teams that wanted to sign him in North Africa, but he was not keen on a move to those parts of the continent.”