Norway heavyweights meet in top of the table clash

Last season Bodo/Glimt finished 19 points clear of second placed Molde in the race for the title in Norway but this time the two are level in the early stages and meet in a top of table clash. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

Thursday 24 June

M1 Bodo/Glimt vs Molde: Early season top of the table clash in Norway where both clubs have 20 points from nine games. Last season, Bodo/Glimt won their first title but finished 19 points ahead of second placed Molde.

M2 FK Haugesund vs Brann Bergen: Last year these two sides won 2-1 at each other’s home ground in the Norwegian league. This season Bann sit bottom of the table.

M3 Odds BK vs Tromso: Odd’s last game was a 1-0 home win over champions Bodo/Glimt. Tromso have won only one of their past five encounters.

M4 America Mineiro vs Juventude: Both clubs were promoted up to the top flight of Brazilian football this year but are struggling. America have a solitary point from five games and Juventude had their first win last weekend.

M5 Ceara vs Atletico Mineiro: Ceara are looking to snap a run of six games without success. Atletico Mineiro have won their last four away games without conceding a goal.

M6 Chapecoense vs Internacional: Chapecoense have won five of six previous visits by Internacional to Santa Catarina state.

M7 Corinthians vs Sport Recife: Corinthians have three draws and a defeat to show from their past four fixtures. Sport have lost three of their opening five games of the new Brazilian season.

M8 Bahia vs Athletico Paranaense: Bahia are playing a first home game of the new Brazilian top flight season, having won one, drawn one and lost one so far. Athletico have won nine and drawn two of their past 11 games.

M9 Gremio vs Santos: Gremio have lost all three league games in Brazil this season. They have also only won one of their last seven clashes with Santos.

M10 Cruzeiro vs Vasco da Gama: Two of Brazil’s bigger clubs have fallen on hard times and now meet in the second division. Just three years ago they were up against each other in the Copa Libertadores.

