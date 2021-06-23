SuperSport holding out on Kaizer Chiefs, Sundowns over duo

Mgosi Squad

'SuperSport are holding out to see if they can’t attract overseas interest at the (Olympic) tournament, before considering local offers,' said a source.

SuperSport United are believed to be making Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns wait, in the hope of getting a better offer for two of their star players, Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena. The Pretoria side is said to be open to selling the duo but not just yet, according to Phakaaathi sources.

“The two are likely to make the Olympics squad with the Under-23s and SuperSport are holding out to see if they can’t attract overseas interest at the tournament, before considering local offers,” said the source.

Both Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are believed to be salivating at the thought of adding the duo to their squads ahead of the new season. Kaizer Chiefs have long been linked with Mbule and Bradley Grobler from SuperSport. But it seems they will have to dig deep to get either player.

Mbule still has three years left on his current deal, while Grobler added a further two years recently.

“That both the big teams want them (Mbule and Mokoena) is good news for SuperSport who are facing financial difficulties. They have told the technical staff to try and cut as many costs as possible. They are likely to release some senior players,” said the source.

SuperSport are believed to have already sold Grant Kekana to Mamelodi Sundowns, as well as considering offers for Mbule and Mokoena.

Sundowns are said to be willing to add three players plus cash to sweeten the deal in their favour. Tiyani Mabunda, Promise Mkhuma and Lucky Mohomi are the players who could be loaned to Matsatsantsa by Sundowns in exchange for Mbule and Mokoena, according to sources.

Kaizer Chiefs are only willing to pay cash for the players as they do not have any players they can offer in exchange.