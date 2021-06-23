Royal AM players just want to play in the PSL playoffs!

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

'Some players want this thing of court cases come to an end and that we should fight our way into the PSL (DStv Premiership) through the playoffs,' a source told Phakaaathi.

The battle between Royal AM and the Premier Soccer League is said to be frustrating players at the KwaZulu-Natal outfit, with a source at the club saying the players want to see the saga come to an end, and that they would rather play in the playoffs.

Royal AM are fighting the PSL as they believe they are the rightful team to be promoted to the DStv Premiership, not Sekhukhune FC.

The club is contesting the ruling of Judge Roland Sutherland, who upheld a Safa Arbitration decision, which awarded Sekhukhune three points after they played their game against Polokwane City under protest, after their neighbours Rise and Shine failed to include five Under-23 players on their team, going against the rules of the GladAfrica Championship.

The three points awarded to Sekhukhune saw the club ending up on top of the GladAfrica Championship table with 53 points, while Royal AM finished on second place with 51 – meaning they will have to fight their way into South Africa’s top-flight league in the playoffs.

The club were set to kick-start their playoffs campaign against Chippa United on Tuesday, but, after making their way into the Chatsworth Stadium, they decided to leave before the match started.

“This thing is really depressing, I’m telling you. We don’t know how it is going to end up because there are lots of things happening. As much as the guys want to be promoted to the DStv Premiership, they know that as it looks right now, we are not going to get automatic promotion,” said an insider.

“Some players want this thing of court cases come to an end and that we should fight our way into the PSL (DStv Premiership) through the playoffs. We have a good squad and we can do it. We know our boss (Shauwn Mkhize) means well by fighting for the club, but it is not going to work. Time is not our side, we should be playing and know where we stand because we also have to prepare for the new season. It’s really frustrating.”

The club has filed for leave to appeal the decision to award Sekhukhune the three points. But as it stands with the PSL, following Judge Sutherland’s ruling the playoffs are on and Chippa were rewarded three points and three goals after Royal AM did not play in the match at Chatsworth Stadium.