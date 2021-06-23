Spain could be heavyweight Euro 2020 casualty

Phumelela

Make your Soccer 10 picks!

Winners of two European Championships and the World Cup between 2008 and 2012, the mighty Spain face elimination from this year’s tournament if they do not beat Slovakia in their last group game tonight. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Wednesday 23 June

S10 V3

M1 Slovakia vs Spain: Spain are in a mini-crisis after successive draws at the Euros, with Slovakia ahead of them in the standings. All six of Slovakia’s games against Spain have been competitive fixtures. They last met in qualifying for Euro 2016, Spain running out 2-0 winners in Oviedo in September 2015.

M2 Sweden vs Poland: Sweden are unbeaten in their last seven games against Poland (W6 D1), since a 2-0 friendly loss in August 1991. The Scandinavian side have scored 18 goals in those seven.

M3 UMF Afturelding vs IF Vestri: Afturelding have not won in their last five matches, including a 2-1 loss at Vestri in league action some 10 days ago. This is a match in the Iceland Cup.

M4 UMF Stjarnan vs KA Akureyri: Stjarnan have two victories and two draws from their previous four fixtures. KA are third in the Iceland league standings but lost at home to leaders Valur over the weekend.

M5 Germany vs Hungary: Germany have won 13 of their 34 matches against Hungary, with seven of their 10 defeats coming in the first 14 games between the countries.

M6 Portugal vs France: Portugal picked up their first major silverware on French soil thanks to Éder’s extra-time winner in the final at the Stade de France in 2016, denying France a third Euro title.

M7 Keflavik IF vs Breidablik UBK: Keflavik play a third home game in a row after successive wins but this time it is a Iceland Cup tie against Breidablik, who have won four of their last five matches.

M8 Ecuador vs Peru: Peru had a 2-1 win over Ecuador in the World Cup qualifiers at the start of the month and now meet against in the Copa America, which is being played in Brazil.

M9 Atletico Goianiense vs Fluminense: Atletico’s last two home matches both ended in goalless draws. Fluminense have lost both their last two visits to Goiania.

M10 Flamengo vs Fortaleza: Brazil champions Flamengo suffered a shock home defeat to RB Bragantino on Saturday to end their 100 percent start to the season. Fortaleza have gone 20 matches unbeaten.

Suggested permutation:

R32.00 3 x 3 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 1 x 2,3 x 2,3 x 1