It’s a walkover for Chippa as Royal AM pull a no-show

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Chippa given a 3-0 win as Royal AM fail to turn up for the game at Chatsworth Stadium.

The Premier Soccer League promotion playoffs took another unexpected twist on Tuesday afternoon, with Royal AM getting to the match venue for their game against Chippa United, but leaving without getting onto the field.

Chippa went out onto the pitch at Chatsworth Stadium, but with no opposition, they will be awarded a 3-0 walkover victory, their second win of the playoffs, putting them in a superb position already to remain in the DStv Premiership next season.

Royal AM were scheduled to play Chippa United at Chatsworth Stadium at 3pm. On Monday, the club had remained adamant that they would not play as they perceived it to be in contempt of a court interdict.

But on Tuesday afternoon, they were said to have changed their mind and went to play the game. They did arrive at the match venue. Phakaaathi sources said the players were seen getting dressed under trees outside the team bus.

But minutes from the start of the game, the club’s management also came and spoke to the players. They were then seen getting back into the bus and it drove off with the management following it in their expensive cars.

Club chairman Andile Mpisane was among those who came in an expensive vehicle.