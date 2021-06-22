Orlando Pirates striker gets Bafana nod for Cosafa Cup

Jonty Mark

Vincent Pule and Happy Mashiane are also in the squad for the tournament in Port Elizabeth.

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has earned a call-up to the South Africa squad that will take part in the Cosafa Cup in Port Elizabeth from July 7 to 18.

It is Mabasa’s first Bafana call-up in four years, after he was called up to a Stuart Baxter squad for an African Nations Championship qualifier in 2017, coming off the bench for the last five minutes of a 2-0 defeat to Zambia in Ndola.

Helman Mkhalele named the a 20-man squad in Johannesburg on Tuesday, and has also included Mabasa’s Buccaneers teammate Vincent Pule, as well as Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Happy Mashiane. There are three Amakhosi players in the Bafana squad – in-form goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma and defender Siyabonga Ngezana are the other two.

Mkhalele was not able to name any members of David Notoane;’s Under-23 side, as they will be preparing to play in the Tokyo Olympics.

Swallows defender Njabulo Ngcobo, and Baroka FC’s Denwin Farmer and Ethan Brooks, who were all called up for the recent friendly against Uganda at the last minute, have retained their places in the squad.

Bafana will play with Botswana, Swaziland and Lesotho in Group A at the Cosafa Cup.

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers;

Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows FC)

Defenders:

Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Denwin Farmer (Baroka FC), Siyabonga Ngezana (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Njabulo Ngcobo (Moroka Swallows FC), Keenan Phillips (Supersport United FC), Mashweu Mphahlele (Baroka FC), Sifiso Ngobeni (Bloemfontein Celtic FC), Bongani Sam (Orlando Pirates FC)

Midfielders:

Sphelele Mkhulise (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy FC), Siyethemba Sithebe (AmaZulu FC), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United FC), Kgaogelo Sekgota (Moroka Swallows FC), Tiklas Thutlwa (Black Leopards FC), Happy Mashiane (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates FC), Goodman Mosele (Baroka FC)

Strikers: Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates FC)