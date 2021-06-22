Royal AM do an about turn, will play in PSL playoffs

Jonty Mark

'There is no room for debate on the matter' say the Premier Soccer League in telling clubs the playoffs must go on.

Royal AM will turn up to face Chippa United in the promotion/relegation play-offs on Tuesday, despite releasing a lengthy slow-motion video a day earlier saying that they would not.

A letter from the Premier Soccer League to member clubs emerged on Tuesday, saying Judge AJ Nyathi had confirmed that an interdict he granted Royal AM on June 14 to suspend the play-offs no longer applied.

Royal AM are believed to now be ready to take on Chippa, who won their first playoff match 2-1 against Richards Bay on Saturday.

‘Nyathi AJ today handed down reasons for the order of 14 June 2021 and expressly confirmed that he handed down the order he did pending the application before his lordship Sutherland DJP. ‘ There is no room for debate on the matter,” read a part of the letter from the PSL.

Judge Sutherland had on Thursday thrown out Royal AM’s application for leave to appeal a South African Football Association arbitrator’s decision to give Sekhukhune FC an extra three points, that took them above Royal AM in the table and won them automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership.

Sekhukhune successfully argued that they should get the points from a match they initially lost 1-0 to Polokwane City in January, because City had failed to field five under-23 players, as per the league’s rules.

Royal AM owner Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mpisane released a video on Monday, where she said “why was judge Sutherland’s ruling respected? Is it because he is a white man? And why is Judge Nyathi’s ruling not being respected. Nyathi has ruled and his ruling is very clear … his ruling is very clear … and it is saying everything must be on stand still pending the leave to appeal … the appeal is not done. I refuse to be bullied, and especially … about something that is so crucial.

‘I REFUSE TO BE BULLIED’ Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize says she’s a law abiding citizen and that’s why her team won’t show up for their #PlayOffs clash against Chippa United tomorrow. She explains in this video…#FARPost pic.twitter.com/cE2Y6bk5Ic — FARPost_ZA (@FARPostZA) June 21, 2021

“I am standing for my rights … I need no phone calls, this is my decision and no one is going to convince me otherwise. If this is the mafia that you keep on telling me that I am dealing with, so be it.”