WATCH: ‘I don’t want to be in contempt of court,’ says Royal AM boss

Sibongiseni Gumbi

“From where I am sitting… why was Judge Sutherland’s ruling respected? Is it because he is a white man? And why is Judge Nyathi’s ruling being disrespected? Nyathi has ruled, and his ruling is very clear,” says MaMkhize in the video.

The GladAfrica Championship/DStv Premiership promotion playoffs saga has taken another turn for the worst with Royal AM boss, Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize nee Mpisane throwing punches at the PSL in a video posted on social media.

In the video which has gone viral, MaMkhize accused the PSL of being in contempt of court for continuing with the playoffs while she served them with an interdict. She believes the interdict awarded by Judge Nyathi is still valid while the PSL say it has lapsed.

ALSO READ: Watch: Orlando Pirates midfielder proposes to girlfriend

“From where I am sitting… why was Judge Sutherland’s ruling respected? Is it because he is a white man? And why is Judge Nyathi’s ruling being disrespected? Nyathi has ruled, and his ruling is very clear,” says MaMkhize in the video.

“If you look into Webber Wentzel’s letter to us, they are quoting it. Here it is guys, maybe look at it yourself. Maybe there is something I can’t see here, maybe I’m blind.

“But his ruling is very clear, it is saying it is an interim order and its saying everything must be on standstill pending the leave to appeal. The leave to appeal has been done, but the appeal is not done. It has been launched already.

“Guys, I refuse to be bullied, especially to be bullied about something that is so crucial. I am a law-abiding citizen. I don’t want to be arrested, and I can’t go and do something that I know is in contempt (of court).

“I am sorry, I know you are looking forward for me to go and play in those games, but I am not going to. I am not, not because I am arrogant, not because I want to prove a point, but because I am a South African law-abiding citizen,” said MaMkhize.

Royal AM are fixtured to paly against Chippa United at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, but their general manager, Sinky Mnisi has made it clear that they are not going to honour the fixture.