Mbatha leaves AmaZulu, destination no longer Orlando Pirates

There were negotiations with Pirates but a move to the Buccaneers never materialised.

Goalkeeper, Siyabonga Mbatha has left AmaZulu, but is not going to Pirates. Phakaaathi had previously been led to believe that Mbatha would join the Buccaneers when he left Usuthu. But he has made a U-turn and has now signed a three-year deal at Golden Arrows.

“There were negotiations at some point with Pirates but I am not sure what happened with that. What I can tell you confidently now is that he has joined Arrows. He penned a three-year deal at the weekend and will join the team when they get together for pre-season training in July,” said the source.

Mbatha lost his position at Usuthu following the arrival of Veli Mothwa who was signed from Chippa United at the beginning of last season. Mbatha had been out injured at the time but Mothwa came in and claimed the position, making it hard for Mbatha to win it back on his return.

Mbatha, however, faces a fight for the number one jersey at Arrows, with Sifiso Mlungwana in fine form last season, playing ever single minute of a 2020/21 DStv Premiership campaign in which Arrows finished fourth in the table under Mandla Ncikazi.

Ncikazi has subsequently left to join the Orlando Pirates technical team,