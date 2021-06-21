 D-Day for Denmark in last chance saloon at Euro 2020

Phumelela

Make your Soccer 10 picks!

Denmark, recovering from the Christian Eriksen drama, must beat Russia to have any chance of progressing in Euro 2020 as a three way tie for second place looks on the cards in a tightly contested Group B. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Monday 21 June

S10 V1 P1

M1 North Macedonia vs Netherlands: North Macedonia are rookies at the Euros while the Dutch won the competition in 1988. Four previous meetings between the countries have seen two wins for the Netherlands and two draws.

M2 Ukraine vs Austria: This is only the sides’ third fixture, and a first competitive meeting.The previous matches were friendlies in the 2011/12 season, with one win apiece.

M3 GIF Sundsvall vs Vasteras SK: Sundsvall have won only once in five previous home games against Vasteras. Overall they have only two wins in nine.

M4 Drogheda United vs Dundalk: Dundalk have won eight in a row over Drogheda, who are back in the top flight of Irish football after a four year absence.

M5 Bohemians vs Shamrock Rovers: Ireland’s top Dublin derby with Rovers have won the last five of, but immediately before that Bohemians won four in a row.

M6 Finland vs Belgium: Finland beat Denmark in their Euro opener but then lost to Russia and like need at least one point from this clash with FIFA’s top ranked country. This is being played in St Petersburg.

M7 Russia vs Denmark: Russia’s last trip to Copenhagen was nine years ago when they won 2-0 in friendly clash against their Danish hosts.

M8 Vikingur Reykjavik vs KR Reykjavik: Vikingur are the only unbeaten team left in the Icelandic league but KR are just four points behind them in the standings. KR have won te last three games between the two sides.

M9 Uruguay vs Chile: Uruguay have won three of their last four clashes with Chile and also half of their past 18 match-ups with five victories for Chile and four draws.

M10 Argentina vs Paraguay: Four of the past six clashes between these two countries have ended in draws, including two successive 1-1 stalemates in their past two meetings.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 3 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 3 x 1,2 x 1 x 1