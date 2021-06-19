PSL defiant as playoffs kick off despite Royal AM protests

Jonty Mark

"There is ... nothing to prevent the commencement of the 2020/21 GladAfrica promotion/relegation playoffs," claim the PSL.

The Premier Soccer League took a stand on Saturday as the promotion/relegation playoffs kicked off with Chippa United taking on Richards Bay.

On Friday evening, Judge Ronald Sutherland dismissed Royal AM’s leave to appeal a decision to award Sekhukhune United three points for a game they originally lost to Polokwane City in January. Sekhukhune had the result overturned because City did not field the requisite five Under-23 players.

The decision to give Sekhukhune the three points only came after the GladAfrica Championship season had finished, and meant they jumped above Royal AM in the table, gaining automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership.

That left Royal AM in the playoffs, but they had to be delayed as this week Shawn Mpisane’s club obtained an interdict postponing the playoffs.

“Yesterday evening (18 June 2021), Judge Roland Sutherland handed down an order dismissing Royal AM Football Club’s application for leave to appeal,” read a PSL statement on Saturday.

“Royal AM brought an application for leave to appeal against the order handed down by Judge Sutherland on 12 June 2021, in terms of which Judge Sutherland denied its application for a review of the arbitration award handed down by Epstein SC.

“Following the dismissal of Royal AM’s application, there has been a final determination of the application before Judge Sutherland for leave to appeal.

“We are advised that the order of Nyathi AJ of 14 June 2021 suspending the commencement of the playoffs “pending the final determination of Royal AM’s application for leave to appeal and/or appeal” no longer applies.

“There is consequently nothing to prevent the commencement of the 2020/21 GladAfrica promotion/relegation playoffs.

“The playoffs will therefore proceed with the first match being played this afternoon at 15h00 at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium between Chippa United Football Club and Richards Bay Football Club”