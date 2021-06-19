France fancied to win at Euro 2020, much tougher for Germany

Phumelela

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Saturday 19 June

S10 V3

M1 Hungary vs France: This is the sides’ fifth European Championship meeting with Hungary having been victorious in three of the four previous encounters and drawn the other.

M2 Norrby vs Varnamo: Norrby and Varnamo both have 17 points and share second place in the Swedish second division, although Varnamo have played one game less and are marginally better on goa difference.

M3 Osters Vaxjo vs AFC Eskilstuna: Osters’ last two matches both ended in goalless draws. Eskilstuna have lost their last four away game but all by a single goal margin.

M4 Jonkopings Sodra vs GAIS Goteborg: The 14 past games between these two Swedish outfits have provided seven wins apiece with no draws. Jonkopings’ home record against GAIS is four wins and two defeats.

M5 Esperance Tunis vs Al Ahly: Giants from Tunisia up against the Champions League holders in the first leg of this season’s semi-final. Esperance won the coemption two years ago in 2018 and 2019.

M6 Portugal vs Germany: Germany have won ten of the 18 matches between the sides, compared to three Portuguese victories. One of those Portuguese successes came in Germany, however, a 1-0 win in Stuttgart in World Cup qualifying in October 1985 – West Germany’s first ever defeat in a World Cup qualifier.

M7 Dinamo Minsk vs BATE Borisov: Third placed Dinamo are six points behind second placed BATE in the Belarus standings. BATE have won their past five fixtures in a row but they were all at home.

M8 Spain vs Poland: Eight of the sides’ ten contests to date have ended in Spanish victories – including a 6-0 triumph in the most recent, a Murcia friendly on 8 June 2010 that served as the final warm-up for Vicente del Bosque’s side before their World Cup triumph in South Africa.

M9 Wydad Casablanca vs Kaizer Chiefs: First leg of the African Champions League semi-final is the third meeting between the two clubs this season. Wydad won 4-0 in neutral Burkina Faso while Chefs won the return group encounter 1-0 at Soccer City.

M10 Avai vs Remo: Avai have won just one of their past three home games against Remo, who are back in Brazil’s Serie B for the first time since 2007.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 1,2 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 1