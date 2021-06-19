Ncikazi joins Orlando Pirates, but in what role?

Jonty Mark

'The 52-year old joins the Bucs technical team department on a three year deal,' read a club statement.

Orlando Pirates announced late on Friday that Mandla Ncikazi had joined their technical team, just days after the 52 year-old agreed to part ways with Lamontville Golden Arrows.

ALSO READ: new club wants former Kaizer Chiefs coach

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Mandla Ncikazi,” said the club in a statement.

“The 52-year old joins the Bucs technical team department on a three year deal.

“I am pleased to be here and look forward to getting started,” said the coach.

“Orlando Pirates technical team and players are scheduled to start preseason on July 1.”

It is unclear exactly what role Ncikazi will take on at Pirates, and it is also not clear yet whether German Josef Zinnbauer will continue as head coach.

Zinnbauer is said to have had a meeting with management recently, where he presented a report on a season in which Pirates finished third for a second season in a row in the DStv Premiership, and won the MTN8, a first trophy in seven seasons, but failed to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title.

“The issue with coach Zinnbauer lies on the chairman now, because he (Zinnbauer) has already done his season report with the management. I think what’s happening now is that there is going to be another meeting with him to discuss the way forward. I see people have been saying a lot of things on social media (Mandla Ncikazi joining Pirates), but to be honest with you my brother I can’t tell you anything about that now,” a source told the Mgosi Squad.

“People have been coming in an out at the office to sort out their issues. It’s not only the coach, even the players whose contracts are coming to an end. And there is also the issue of the other guys who are coming back from loan spells as well. I believe everything will be revealed once everyone has been sorted out and announcements will be made towards the end of the month. I’m saying this because I know that negotiations tend to take time and at the end you find that the two parties don’t agree on certain things. It was the same thing with Amigo (Luvuyo Memela) last season, and he ended up leaving the club.”