Auld enemies take to the field again in vital Euro 2020 clash

The latest running of the world’s oldest international fixture plays out at Wembley tonight as England take on Scotland in Euro 2020 with the Scots in dire straits while the English will advance if they win. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Friday 18 June

S10 V1

M1 Sweden v Slovakia: This is the sides’ third competitive contest, and a first since a Marcus Allbäck double earned Sweden a 2-0 win in Stockholm in 2002 World Cup qualifying on 2 June 2001.

M2 Croatia vs Czech Republic: Croatia opened Euro 2020 with a 0-1 defeat in England while the Czechs won 2-0 away in Scotland. This game is at Hampden Park.

M3 Bryne FK vs Grorud IL: Both clubs have won two of their opening five matches of the new Norwegian second division season. This is their first ever meeting.

M4 Fredrikstad FK vs Hamarkameratene Fotball: Fredrikstad sit on top of the log in the Norwegian second division season with four wins out of five with HamKam just two points adrift in third place.

M5 Thor Akureyni vs Kordrengir : Kordrengir visited Thor before the start of the season in a League Cup clash and won 3-1.

M6 IB Vestmannaeyjar vs UMF Fjolnir: IBV have won three and drawn the other of their last four games. Fjolnir are second in the second division standings in Iceland but already eight points behind runaway leaders Fram.

M7 UMF Afturelding vs UMF Selfoss: Both clubs have picked up a single point from their last four fixtures in Iceland. Afturelding won 6-2 the last time they hosted Selfoss last year.

M8 UMF Grindavik vs IF Grotta: Grindavik have won three in a row to move to the top of the Iceland third division. Grotta have had a single success in their past five fixtures.

M9 England vs Scotland: The oldest fixture in international football has been surprisingly closely contested over the years. The two countries last crossed paths in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, which England won 3-0.

M10 Chile vs Bolivia: Chile’s last three games have all ended in 1-1 draws. Bolivia have registered a signal victory in their previous nine matches.

Suggested permutation:

R4.00 1 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1