Phakaaathi
Phakaaathi | World soccer
AFP
2 minute read
17 Jun 2021
9:05 pm

Denmark and Belgium halt Euro 2020 game to applaud Eriksen

AFP

"This tragedy woke up Denmark. We're a small country and we stick together when someone we love is suffering," said Thomas Andersen, a 44-year-old supporter.

Denmark fans clap after the ball was kicked out of play in honour of Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Belgium at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 17, 2021. - Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his country's Euro 2020 opener last weekend. Picture: STUART FRANKLIN / various sources / AFP.

Denmark’s game against Belgium at Euro 2020 was interrupted after 10 minutes Thursday to allow players and supporters at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium to take part in a round of applause for Christian Eriksen.

The 29-year-old Denmark midfielder is recovering in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the pitch during Saturday’s Group B game against Finland.

A section of fans in the roughly 25,000 crowd held up a banner reading “All of Denmark is with you, Christian” as the referee briefly halted the match with Denmark leading 1-0 through a second-minute goal from Yussuf Poulsen.

A huge flag in the shape of a Danish shirt with Eriksen’s name and number 10 was unfurled on the pitch before kick-off, while Denmark captain Simon Kjaer received a framed Belgium shirt signed by the squad.

“This tragedy woke up Denmark. We’re a small country and we stick together when someone we love is suffering,” said Thomas Andersen, a 44-year-old supporter.

“The whole city of Copenhagen is full of supporters. It’s so great to see, it’s very moving.”

The walls of the fan zone are painted with messages of support for Eriksen, the effect of Saturday’s traumatic scenes felt across the capital, from the stadium to the popular Nyhavn canal district.

“I wrote ‘gold for Eriksen’ because we want to bring back the Euro title for him,” said Frantz Petersen.

Even the Rigshospitalet where Eriksen remains under observation, barely a kilometre from the Parken ground, is draped in several flags.

The Danish Football Union (DBU) said earlier Thursday that Eriksen would have a heart defibrillator implanted after undergoing a series of tests.

“After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter),” the Danish FA said in a statement on Twitter.

“This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances,” it added.

The DBU provided no details on the potential consequences for the Inter Milan player’s future career.

For Bo Holbek, a surgeon who came as a supporter, he thinks it’s unlikely Eriksen will be able to return.

“It will be a big loss for football both in Denmark and Europe,” he said.

In the absence of their star playmaker Denmark fell to a second defeat in as many games, as Belgium recovered from a goal down to win 2-1.

Kasper Hjulmand’s side must now beat Russia in their final match to have any hope of scraping though.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

WORLD SOCCER

Belgium fight back to beat Denmark and reach Euro 2020 Last 16
43 mins ago
43 mins ago

PHAKAAATHI

Danes can count on overwhelming Euro 2020 support against Belgium
14 hours ago
14 hours ago

WORLD SOCCER

Hummels own goal gets France off to winning start at Euro 2020
2 days ago
2 days ago

PHAKAAATHI

Key day at Euro 2020 for Russia, Switzerland and Turkey
2 days ago
2 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

WORLD SOCCER

Belgium fight back to beat Denmark and reach Euro 2020 Last 16
43 mins ago
43 mins ago

PHAKAAATHI

Danes can count on overwhelming Euro 2020 support against Belgium
14 hours ago
14 hours ago

WORLD SOCCER

Hummels own goal gets France off to winning start at Euro 2020
2 days ago
2 days ago

PHAKAAATHI

Key day at Euro 2020 for Russia, Switzerland and Turkey
2 days ago
2 days ago