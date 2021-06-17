MaMkhize wins once more as PSL halt playoffs yet again

Sibongiseni Gumbi

'In the circumstances, the League has elected to ... postpone the start of the playoffs,' said the PSL in a statement.

The relegation/promotion playoffs are off again. This comes as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) conceded after receiving a strongly worded letter from Royal AM asking why they had gone against a court interdict by resuming the games.

An interdict to postpone the playoffs was granted on Monday night, with Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mpisane’s club wanting the games postponed until their pending court matter is ruled upon. Royal AM are seeking leave to appeal a Johannesburg High Court ruling that declared Sekhukhune United as the winners of the GladAfrica Championship.

On Wednesday the PSL instructed Richards Bay and Chippa United to play the first game on Thursday afternoon. But they have since postponed the game.

Replying to the letter, the PSL said through their lawyers that they would not respond to the accusations made by Royal AM in their letter. Phakaaathi has meanwhile gathered that the PSL were planning to lodge an appeal against the interdict on Thursday morning but couldn’t get a date.

They will now be in on Friday to try and have the interdict revoked so the games can continue. The PSL say the games have to be finished by the end of June, because that is when their season ends officially and when players’ contracts for that season come to an end.

The PSL has sent out a media statement confirming that the fixture has been postponed: “A legal dispute has arisen between Royal AM and the League as to whether the order granted by Nyathi AJ has been suspended as a result of the filing by the League of an application for leave to appeal Nyathi AJ’s order.

“The League contends that the order has been suspended, while Royal AM contends that it has not. In the circumstances, the League has elected to:- 1. Postpone the start of the playoffs; 2. Seek the urgent intervention of the High Court.

“Unfortunately that means that Richards Bay Football Club and Chippa United Football Club will not be able to play their scheduled match today.

“The risks to the completion of the season are obvious but in view of the dispute the League has elected to act with an abundance of caution even in extremely trying circumstances for all Member Clubs, their players, and those affected in this matter.Our further communication will follow as soon as we are in a position to.”