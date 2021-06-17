Swallows boss denies Ngcobo to Kaizer Chiefs is a done deal

'There is no Njabulo Ngcobo clearance that has been issued to any club,' tweeted Mogashoa.

Swallows FC chairman David Mogashoa has denied that Njabulo Ngcobo is definitely signing for Kaizer Chiefs.

Mogashoa was responding to a report by Far Post that five players, including Ngcobo, had been spotted at Kaizer Chiefs village.

Social media flared up after reports suggested that five players, including Swallows FC’s Njabulo Ngcobo had been spotted at Kaizer Chiefs village in Naturena.

BECOMING A CHIEF!!!#FARPost can confirm that Njabulo Ngcobo, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Phathutshedzo Nange and Sifiso Hlanti were at Naturena yesterday. They’ve been given Kaizer Chiefs’ pre-season programme and will be with the team in Polokwane from July 3. pic.twitter.com/0uwiKWEsaF — FARPost_ZA (@FARPostZA) June 16, 2021

But Swallows boss, David Mogashoa came out strongly against the mention of Ngcobo in the report, saying it would be unethical of Chiefs to have given Ngcobo anything when he is their player.

Mogashoa tweeted: “There is no Njabulo Ngcobo clearance that has been issued to any club. He can’t be called to collect programs without a clearance! What if and What if Yogesh (of Mamelodi Sundowns) calls me?”

He also clarified that Ngcobo still had two years left on his current deal at the Dube Birds. It was however interesting that he avoided talking about the other two players who were in his team in the past season.

Sifiso Hlanti and Kgaogelo Sekgota were also mentioned as having been to Naturena. But Mogashoa didn’t say anything about them. The other two players were Sibusiso Mabiliso and Phathutshedzo Nange.

Phakaaathi broke the news of Mabisilo’s move to Kaizer Chiefs a few weeks ago when his agent was spotted at Naturena. We also updated the story when a close family relative confirmed to us that he had indeed signed with Amakhosi.