17 Jun 2021
Social media roars with Ncikazi to Orlando Pirates rumours 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Golden Arrows announced on Wednesday that they had parted ways with Ncikazi, sparking social media into action.

Mandla Ncikazi has gained support from fans on social media over a possible move to Orlando Pirates. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

The shocking news of the departure of Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi have prompted social media users to speculate that Ncikazi will be joining Orlando Pirates.

ALSO READ: Golden Arrows part ways with Ncikazi

Arrows released a statement on Wednesday evening, also stating the coach is welcome back to the team anytime.

“Lamontville Golden Arrows F.C. announces that the club along with Coach Mandla Ncikazi have reached an agreement to amicably part ways,” read the statement.

“We would like to thank him for his exceptional service, in different spells, over a 15 year period. Not only in the first team but also in the youth structures and the past, present and future stars produced during his time. He leaves through an open door and like any member of the family, he is welcome back at any time. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

The departure of Ncikazi comes as a surprise after after he led the team in a remarkable season, which saw Abafana Be’Sthende finish the DStv Premiership campaign in fourth place, losing just five of 30 matches.

Speculation linking Ncikazi to Orlando Pirates follows after months of a call from some section of the Orlando Pirates’ supporters who have been calling for Josef Zinnbauer to be axed, even if a planned march on the last day of the campaign to the Orlando Stadium was canceled.

Phakaaathi has already reported that Orlando Pirates are considering taking Steve Komphela to the Buccaneers, so could we see a coaching team that consists of Komphela as head coach and Ncikazi as his assistant, as we saw in the past at Arrows?

Here is some of the reaction from the fans.

