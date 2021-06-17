Danes can count on overwhelming Euro 2020 support against Belgium

Phumelela

Denmark will have almost the entire world's backing tonight after the Christian Eriksen heart attack drama as they take on top-ranked Belgium at home in Euro 2020.

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Thursday 17 June

S10 V2

M1 Ukraine vs North Macedonia: This is the teams’ fifth meeting, and their third Euro match. Their most recent contests came in qualifying for Euro 2016, Ukraine winning 1-0 in Lviv and 2-0 in Skopje on their way to the final tournament in France.

M2 Ismaily vs Ghazi El Mehalla: The last two meetings between these two Egyptian clubs both ended in 2-2 draws.

M3 FC Minsk vs Energetyk-BGU: Only one point separates these two clubs in the Belarus league standings, where they sit mid-table. Minsk have won two of last three visits to Energetyk.

M4 Denmark vs Belgium: Denmark look to bounce back after the drama of Christian Eriksen’s heart attack at the weekend. Belgium underlined their top ranking by thumping Russia 3-0 away in St Petersburg on Saturday night.

M5 Al Ittihad vs Misr Lel Makasa: Al Ittihad won away at Aswan in their last game to end a run of eight matches without a win. Misr Lel Makasa have won three of their previous four games.

M6 Neman Grodno vs FK Slavia-Mozyr: Neman Grodno are on a run of four matches without success. Slavia have lost their last three games and conceded nine goals in the process.

M7 America Mineiro vs Cuiaba: Both clubs were promoted last year to the top flight of Brazilian football. Cuiaba won on their last trip to Belo Horizonte in August last year.

M8 Netherlands vs Austria: This is only the sides’ second fixture in a final tournament; the Netherlands were 5-1 winners in Córdoba in the second group stage of the 1978 World Cup in Argentina.

M9 Colombia vs Venezuela: Colombia are unbeaten in their last five clashes with their neighbours, winning three of them. This Copa America game is being played in Goiania, capital of Brazil’s biggest state.

M10 Brazil vs Peru: Brazil are emergency Copa America hosts and this is their second game of the tournament. Peru have lost four of their last five meetings with the five-time world champions.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 1