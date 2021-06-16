Jonty Mark

Lamontville Golden Arrows announced on Wednesday evening that they had split with head coach Mandla Ncikazi, even though he guided them to an impressive fourth place in the DStv Premiership this season.

“Lamontville Golden Arrows F. C. announces that the club along with Coach Mandla Ncikazi have reached an agreement to amicably part ways,” read a statement on the Arrows website.

“We would like to thank him for his exceptional service, in different spells, over a 15 year period. Not only in the first team but also in the youth structures and the past, present and future stars produced during his time

“He leaves through an open door and like any member of the family, he is welcome back at any time. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Golden Arrows lost only five of their 30 Premiership games in a phenomenal season, punching well above their weight in terms of resources.

The 52 year-old took over as head coach at Arrows in October, after Steve Komphela left to join Mamelodi Sundowns.

He was nominated for the DStv Premiership Coach of the Season Award, which eventually went to AmaZulu’s Benni McCarthy.

“The biggest joy in this seasons nominations in the coaches category is the touch of KZN in it. Whether it’s Benni, Manqoba (Mngqithi) or me, the common denominator is the lovely province of KZN,” said Ncikazi on his nomination.

“I just hope this is the beginning of good things in our team. The standard of football in the DStv Premiership keeps on rising and next season will be even more challenging.”

Ncikazi’s next season will not be at Arrows, however, and Phakaaathi has heard he could be on the radar of SuperSport United.