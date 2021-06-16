Royal AM call PSL in contempt of court for continuing playoffs

'The order from Judge Nyathi is very clear that the playoffs can't go ahead,' Mnisi told SAFM

Royal AM general manager Sinky Mnisi says the PSL’s order for clubs to resume the playoffs is in direct opposition of a Gauteng High Court ruling that granted them an interdict postponing them.

The games were supposed to start on Tuesday, but Royal AM were granted an interdict late on Monday night and they were halted. On Tuesday afternoon, the PSL said it would appeal the interdict because they want the games to finish before the end of June.

They are expected to go to court on Thursday morning, where they hope to get the interdict revoked so the game between Chippa United and Richards Bay FC can go ahead on at 3pm on the same day.

“I am a layman but I think the PSL is in contempt of the court order and the interdict by going ahead with the playoffs. The order said the 2020/21 playoffs must be stopped and right now there is no order that suspends Judge Nyathi’s ruling,” Mnisi said on SAfm on Wednesday evening.

“The order from Judge Nyathi is very clear that the playoffs can’t go ahead, pending the determination of the review we are seeking. We are guided by the court order and will not show up for our playoff game on Sunday, until we get another court order that nullifies the one we have,” added Mnisi.

Royal AM are scheduled to play against Chippa United at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday afternoon. But Mnisi says if the interdict is not revoked by a court, they will not play the fixture.

“Trust me, if there is no court order that comes with a different outcome from Judge Nyathi’s ruling on Monday, I will be at home on Sunday relaxing, so will our players. Maybe the PSL can answer why they are starting the playoffs tomorrow when the judge said they must be stopped.

“As Royal AM, our matter will only appear before the courts on Friday. We are seeking leave to appeal the decision that declared Sekhukhune as Champions. We want to go to the Supreme Court. We believe that Sekhukhune should not have been awarded the three points.”