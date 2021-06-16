Jonty Mark

Bruce Bvuma has been between the poles for Kaizer Chiefs of late, but will that continue in Casablanca?

Kaizer Chiefs have named both Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi in their squad for their Caf Champions League semifinal, first leg against Wydad Casablanca on Saturday at the Stade Mohammed V Stadium.

Nigerian international Akpeyi has not played since going off with concussion against Bloemfontein Celtic on May 1, while injury has meant Khune has not featured for Kaizer Chiefs since a 1-0 loss to Chippa United on April 28.

Bruce Bvuma has manned the goals in their absence, including in the Champions League quarterfinals against Simba SC, which Kaizer Chiefs won 4-3 on aggregate to advance to the last four.

Bvuma, 26, was also in goal for Chiefs’ final two league games of the DStv Premiership, following the sacking of Gavin Hunt, which Amakhosi won to make it into next season’s Caf Champions League, a triumph for interim coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard.

Sheppard and Zwane will be on the bench again in Casablanca, with new Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter still awaiting his work permit, though Baxter is making the trip to Morocco with the team, who were scheduled to leave on Wednesday evening.

Between them, the coaching staff must decide whether to stick with Bvuma for this grand occasion, or rather call on the experience of Akpeyi or Khune.

Kaizer Chiefs are already missing plenty of experience in Casablanca, with Khama Billiat a long-term injury casualty, and Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Lebo Manyama also out injured, along with Dumisani Zuma.

Amakhosi will hope for far better at the Stade Mohammed V than in their last meeting with Wydad on foreign soil. In the group stages, Chiefs played Wydad on neutral territory in Ouagadougou, because of Covid-19 travel restrictions, but were hammered 4-0.

Kaizer Chiefs Squad

Goalkeepers: Bruce Bvuma, Daniel Akpeyi, Itumeleng Khune

Defenders: Njabulo Blom, Philani Zulu, Daniel Cardoso, Reeve Frosler, Kgotso Moleko, Siyabonga Ngezana, Yagan Sasman, Darrel Matsheke, Erick Mathoho, Anthony Agay

Midfielders: Kearyn Baccus, Willard Katsande, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Happy Mashiane

Forwards: Lazalous Kambole, Bernard Parker, Leonardo Castro, Samir Nurković