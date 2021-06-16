Pirates considering one of Sundowns’ coaches if Zinnbauer goes

Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates are planning to raid the Mamelodi Sundowns technical team in search of their new coach. A source has claimed that Steve Komphela’s name has been added to the list of possible candidates that Pirates are considering.

“Komphela is actually top of the list and could be a surprise announcement. They like him because he has an eye for young talent and they want to have more players from their development academies graduate to the senior team,” said the source.

Komphela has previously coached at Pirates’ main rivals, Kaizer Chiefs where he stayed for three seasons without winning a trophy, though he did get to two cup finals. He has grown since then, however, and must have learnt a few things at Sundowns this season, where he was a ‘senior’ coach.

“They believe he could be great for them with the squad they have. And he knows all the players well,” said the source

Another candidate that Pirates are said to be also looking is Gavin Hunt, who was fired by Chiefs recently. Stellenbosch United are also said to be keen on Hunt, but his wages may be a stumbling block for the Cape side.

Zinnbauer finished third in the DStv Premiership with Pirates for a second successive season, while also winning the MTN8, but many felt that with heavy recruitment made ahead of this season, Pirates should have done far more to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the DStv Premiership title.

Pirates were also well-beaten by Raja Casablanca in the quarterfinals of the Caf Confederation Cup, thrashed 4-0 in Morocco and 5-1 on aggregate.