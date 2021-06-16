Key day at Euro 2020 for Russia, Switzerland and Turkey

Phumelela

The first of the second round matches at the Euro 2020 get underway with key games for Russia, Switzerland and Turkey in particular, who must get some points to keep alive their hopes.

Wednesday 16 June

M1 Finland vs Russia: This is Finland’s first match in Saint Petersburg, a city less than 200 km from the Finnish border. Both their previous away games against Russia were held in Moscow, as were five of their six matches away to the USSR.

M2 Molde vs Sarpsborg 08: Molde have lost only once at home in 10 previous visits by Sarpsborg, who they hammered 5-0 when they hosted them last season.

M3 Turkey vs Wales: This is the first time the teams have played since a memorable 1998 World Cup qualifier in Istanbul. The home side ran out 6-4 winners against a Wales side who trailed 2-0 after eight minutes but recovered to lead 3-2 and 4-3 before finally succumbing to two more goals in the final 15 minutes.

M4 Keflavik IF vs HK Kopavogur: Keflavik have lost their last four games in the Icelandic league and are bottom of the tale while HK won their last match for their first win in seven.

M5 Ceramica Cleopatra vs Al Masry: Ceramica Cleopatra have lost only one on their previous six outings. Al Masry are third in the Egyptian league but lost their last three games.

M6 Italy vs Switzerland: Italy are now unbeaten in eight matches against Switzerland since a 1-0 loss in Berne in 1994 World Cup qualifying. The Azzurri’s last win against the Swiss came in a Geneva friendly in 2003.

M7 Remo vs Vitoria Bahia: Remo have lost three of their past four matches. Vitoria have won only one of their past seven games.

M8 FH Hafnarfjordur vs UMF Stjarnan: FH will be looking to end a run of three successive losses. Stjarnan’s surprise win over leaders Valur on Saturday ended a run of seven games without defeat.

M9 Valur Reykjavik vs Breidablik UBK: One point from their last two games has seen Valur tumble off the top of the Iceland league table. Breidablik have won three in a row to move up to fourth.

M10 Operario Ferroviario vs Sampaio Correa: Operario won away last season against Sampaio Correa but were held to a 1-1 draw at home in the return game.

Suggested permutation:

R32.00 1,2 x 1 x 1,2 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 1