Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns keen on Mokoena and Mbule

The midfield pair could be set for a move away from Matsatsantsa.

Word has it that SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena is keen on advancing his career and joining a club where he could win league titles, with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns interested.

At Matsatsantsa Pitori, Mokoena is not without glory as he has lifted a number of knockout trophies but he is looking to add more to that.

Mokoena and teammate Sipho Mbule, who are one of South Africa’s prospects for the future, have been linked with moves away from the Pretoria side and given their talent, it comes as no surprise that they have emerged as on the radar of Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns. At Amakhosi, Mokoena, who was a regular feature for newly appointed head coach Stuart Baxter, would reunite.

The Scotland-born mentor holds Mokoena in high regard, as he previously labelled “Tebza” as a senior player at United when he was just 19. With Baxter back at Naturena in his second stint, he is expected to rebuild the side as the transfer ban will be lifted as soon as the transfer window opens.

Mbule is also on the radar of the Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns and given SuperSport’s history with The Brazilians when it comes to the transfer window, the duo – or one at least – could be on their way to Chloorkop-based side.

“We have seen a lot of players being held in high regard, show so much potential but end up not winning much or anything at all in their career. Teboho is lucky that he is at SuperSport and he has enjoyed some success but he wants more. Chances of winning the league are slim at a team like SuperSport, who are satisfied with a top six finish,” said a source.

The source added: “If you look at Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur, he has been the mainstay and a lot of his teammates have moved from Spurs and went on to win trophies elsewhere. He wants to go now and that is the same with Tebza. He is young and wants to achieve as much as he can because football is a short career and he wants to make the most of it.”

SuperSpot CEO Stan Matthews, however, has previously said that he would rather see the likes of Mokoena and Mbule move overseas.

The duo are likely to have a great opportunity to showcase their talents for South Africa at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

“From our perspective, we want to see bright young talents like Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule, Jamie Weber, Luke Fleurs, and not just South Africans – Ghampani Lungu, the Zambian – to go and ply their trade abroad if they’re able to,” Matthews told the South African Football Journalists Association last year.