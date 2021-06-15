Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

“The club is delighted to confirm that we have taken up the option to renew the contract of Tashreeq Morris,” the club wrote on their social media platforms.

Tashreeq Morris is the latest player to have his contract extended by DStv Premiership side Cape Town City.

ALSO READ: Maritzburg United put big price tag on Kutumela

The club announced on Tuesday that they have extended the striker’s stay at the club until 2022.

The former Ajax Cape Town (Cape Town Spurs) player joined Cape City in 2019 on a free transfer.

Morris has made 26 appearances for Cape Town City this past season, while scoring seven goals.

The goals he scored for Cape City include a hat-trick for the club when they beat Bloemfontein Celtic 4-0 in the Nedbank Cup.

“The club is delighted to confirm that we have taken up the option to renew the contract of Tashreeq Morris,” the club wrote on their social media platforms.

“Tassie’s best season in the top flight, sees him sign till June 2022.”

???? | The club is delighted to confirm that we have taken up the option to renew the contract of Tashreeq Morris. Tassie’s best season in the top flight, sees him sign till June 2022! ????#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/a7tfoAyoG8 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) June 15, 2021

Just last week, the club also confirmed the contract extension of veteran midfielder Mpho Makola, who also signed a new deal that will see him at the club until next year.

The former Orlando Pirates and Free State stars midfielder went down to the Mother City after his stint with the Buccaneers ended two years ago.

At 35-years old current, Makola is one of the senior players at the club and he will be re-united with Eric Tinkler, with the pair having worked together back at the Buccaneers.

“The club is delighted to have signed a new contract with Mpho Makola. Our midfield general is extends his stay until June 2022. To more class in the midfield,” the club announced.

The club still has Surprise Ralani, whose contract is coming to an end at the last day of this month.

Ralani has been one of the influential players in the City team.

The 33-year old winger will certainly be keen to have his stay extended at the club. The left-winger has scored five goals and has five assists to his name this past season.