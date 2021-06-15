New date and venue for Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The Carling Black Label Cup moves away from FNB Stadium for the first time ever.

The famous South African pre-season Carling Black Label Cup tournament between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates has moved to a new venue this year.

In the eight times the cup competition has been playing, the FNB Stadium has been staging the tournament, but now the game has been scheduled for Orlando Stadium on 1 August 2021.

“Carling Black Label, alongside the two Soweto Giants, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates as well as Stadium Management have made the decision to move the Carling Black Label Cup to the Orlando Stadium,” read a statement from the sponsors.

“For the very first time since the Cup’s inception in 2011. Having played at the infamous calabash, FNB Stadium for the past decade the stakeholders saw an opportunity to commemorate the success of the Cup through the years by hosting the match at a venue that is a stone throw away from where both teams originate.

“The venue change will see stable mate, Castle Lager host the British Irish Lions series match between the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions on the 31st of July 2021 while the Carling Black Label Cup match will be moved to the 1st of August 2021 to a 17h00 kick-off.”

Castle Larger Brand director Arne Rust says they would have loved to have the fans at the new venue, but they will make sure that they have nice experience watching from home.

“Although we would have loved to have Champion voices in-stadia to witness the very first Carling Black Label Cup at the spectacular Orlando Stadium, we will ensure that viewers have a memorable experience from the comfort of their homes. The Orlando Stadium also provides the perfect backdrop for the Soweto Derby. Furthermore, we believe this change of venue will only affect the fan experience positively,” Rust said.