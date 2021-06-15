Warns those who still believe Covid-19 is a hoax to take the necessary precautions before it is too late.

Sports presenter and personality Robert Marawa has warned South Africans to take Covid-19 seriously after his week-long stay in intensive care due to Covid-19.

Marawa said in a statement that he tested positive for Covid-19 and started strict self-isolation, while not taking any medication.

“What started out as the flu-like symptoms we’ve all been warned about, quickly led to fulminant debilitating inexplicable fatigue without shortness of breath on day 8 of my diagnosis,” he said.

“A doctor friend advised me to get the electronic device that measures pulse and blood oxygen concentration. When oxygen concentration dropped to 92, hospital admission was arranged via X-ray to establish lung condition.”

Chest X-rays showed extensive pneumonia upon which he was transferred to intensive care in hospital where he stayed for a week.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 vaccines: Where is the plan?

He was then observed in a general ward for two days before being discharged from hospital.

“The medical professionals working tirelessly to revive my health concluded that the extensive level of Covid-19 pneumonia that I had developed could have resulted in a far worse experience had I not sought medical intervention as soon as I did,” Marawa said.

“Thus it’s extremely important that one seeks medical attention as soon as possible instead of isolating at home while the symptoms continue to intensify.”

Marawa warned those who still believed that Covid-19 was a hoax to take the necessary precautions before it is too late.

“I, along with many South Africans, have lost loved ones and dear colleagues to this virus and as I now make my way to full recovery, I would like to warn anyone out there who is still taking this global pandemic lightly,” he said.

ALSO READ: Daily Covid-19 update: SA registers 5 552 new cases, 114 deaths

“The coronavirus is vicious on the body, it is a tough battle and I encourage you to take care of yourself and your loved ones by following all the protocols put in place to assist in decreasing the spread of Covid-19 and even more so to seek medical attention sooner than later.”

He further thanked the healthcare workers who helped revive his health.

“It is with great gratitude that I am alive and able to address this personal matter publicly. As a broadcaster within the media space I wrestled with the thought of sharing this part of my journey publicly. However I also came to realise that my reality could help educate and perhaps even save someone’s life.”