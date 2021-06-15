Phumelela

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Tuesday 15 June

S10 V2

M1 Hungary vs Portugal: The Portuguese have been victorious in all three of their games against Hungary in Budapest, winning 1-0 in qualifying for the 2010 World Cup – with a Pepe goal – in addition to their successes in 1998 and 2017. This is the teams’ first match at the Puskás Aréna.

M2 Thailand vs Malaysia: Thailand have not won in their last six games while Malaysia have not won their last three, effectively knocking both out of World Cup contention.

M3 United Arab Emirates vs Vietnam: A decisive game in Group G of the Asian World Cup qualifiers where Vietnam have a two point lead but UAE go into the game on the back of five successive victories.

M4 GIF Sundsvall vs GAIS Goteborg: Sundsvall have lost their last two outings but still have a one point advantage, in the Swedish second division standings, over GAIS, who have lost four of their past five fixtures.

M5 Saudi Arabia vs Uzbekistan: Top of the table clash in Asian World Cup qualifying Group D where the Saudis need only draw to book a place in the next stage. The Uzbeks have lost on all four previous visits.

M6 Chinese Taipei vs Kuwait: Kuwait beat Chinese Taipei 9-0 when they hosted them last November. This return fixture in World Cup qualification has also been moved to Kuwait, who must win to have any chance of advancing to the next stage.

M7 France vs Germany: France’s record away to Germany is four wins, five draws and five losses. They are unbeaten in their last five contests (W3 D2), since a 2-1 friendly defeat in Berlin in August 1987.

M8 Pyramids vs Smouha: Pyramids could rest key players as they take on Raja Casablanca of Morocco in the African Confederation Cup semi-final at the weekend. Smouha are on a five match unbeaten run.

M9 CS Alagoano vs Guarani: CSA are still in search of their first victory of the new Brazilian second division season. Guarani have won only one of their past five fixtures.

M10 Indy Eleven vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds: Nine previous meetings between these two US second tier clubs have seen three wins apiece and three draws. Pittsburgh lead the goal tally 11-9.

Suggested permutation:

R4.00 3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 1