Five coaches that could replace Zinnbauer at Orlando Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Phakaaathi looks at potential candidates to step into the hotseat if JZ leaves.

The future of Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer remains uncertain at the team, with many suggesting the coach’s tenure with the club has come to an end.

ALSO READ: Why Baxter won’t be on the bench for Chiefs against Wydad

But, should it really happen that the Buccaneers decide to sack the German born coach, who is likely to take charge at the club?

We look at five best possible candidates Pirates might consider replacing Zinnbauer with.

Gavin Hunt

Hunt is one of most successful coaches in the Premier Soccer League, with a good record at Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United. His stint at Kaizer Chiefs might have not gone well, having only lasted for eight months, but, that doesn’t wipe away his pedigree as a coach who has won numerous trophies.

Steve Komphela

A former Kaizer Chiefs coach who is known analyse opponents well, Komphela is currently ‘senior’ coach at Mamelodi Sundowns, where he is third in command, if you like, behind co-head coaches Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi. He may well fancy a step up to head coaching at the other Soweto giant.

Adel Amrouche

Currently the head coach of Botswana, Amrouche is one of the coaches who has been linked with a move to the Buccaneers in the last few months. Apparently his contract with the Botswana national team is coming to an end this month and he is available to try and establish himself elsewhere.

Dan Malesela

Known best for his playing style that needs ball players. Malesela is another coach who many believe can bring out the best out of Pirates players. He is currently jobless having coached at Chippa United and TS Galaxy. He is well remembered for steering Galaxy to the Nedbank Cup glory while the team was playing in the GladAfrica Championship, besting Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the final.

Fadlu Davids

To make things easier for the players and looking for continuity, the Bucs management might just decide to appoint Davids as the head coach, since he is currently the assistant to Zinnbauer. The former striker has previously been a head coach at Maritzburg United. He has been at Pirates for quite some time now and knows the ins and outs of the club.